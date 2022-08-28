AAP and BJP intensify protests over excise row

Reveal raids’ outcome, says AAP; Oppn. demands Sisodia’s exit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters over the recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids conducted at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence. It demanded the BJP-led Centre to reveal the outcome of the probe agency’s exercise.

Meanwhile, the BJP carried out padyatras at multiple locations across the city while its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta demanded the dismissal of Mr. Sisodia over the alleged irregularities in connection with the excise policy.

Mum on outcome

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that close to 10 days had passed since the CBI’s searches, however, the BJP has remained mum on the outcome, adding that the saffron party was running a “dirty propaganda” to malign the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

“Ever since AAP decided to venture into Gujarat and contest elections there, the entire BJP has gone mad. They have robbed the entire State and every individual is fed up. A mafia runs an illicit trade of spurious liquor in Gujarat. Drugs worth ₹22,000 crore were confiscated but not a single arrest has been made yet. More than 100 people lost their lives after consuming the spurious liquor. No one was sent to prison,” said Mr. Pathak.

Last week, the CBI conducted searches at 31 locations, including the residences of Mr. Sisodia and Delhi’s former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, across six States and one Union Territory. It later registered an FIR in connection with the AAP government’s excise policy which was rolled out in November last year.

“Delhi needs an answer to the scams in the excise policy. When the time comes, education and health will also be discussed. Mr. Kejriwal has an old habit of making false allegations against BJP leaders and then apologising in writing in the court,” said Mr. Gupta.

The Congress also hit out at AAP over the alleged irregularities with senior leader Ajay Maken stating that Mr. Kejriwal should dismiss Mr. Sisodia if the latter does not resign.