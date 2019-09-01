Delhi BJP chief Tiwari rakes up Delhi NRC again

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday reiterated his demand for an exercise similar to Assam’s National Register of Citizens in the Capital. While the country, he said, was always willing to welcome those seeking refuge in it legally, “it would not tolerate infiltrators”.

The North East Delhi MP argued that an NRC exercise was necessary in Delhi to address issues ranging from prevention of possible terror plots to reining in street crimes, drug trafficking, enhancing women’s safety and checking “encroachment of both land and rights meant for legal citizens by illegal outsiders”.

“Our city is sitting on several possible terror plots which could be hatched by any of the 10 to 12 lakh illegal immigrants currently residing in it. An exercise like the NRC has become necessity not only in the interest of Delhi but also for the security of the entire country,” Mr. Tiwari said, adding that he would broach the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Wait and watch

“As far as the timing of the exercise in Delhi is concerned, things will become clearer as the exercise reaches its conclusion in Assam; in the meantime, I would like to ask colleagues from all political parties, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to make their stand on the issue known,” the BJP leader said.

He said that illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya refugees were depriving citizens of their rights and “exploiting the resources of Delhi”.

At a rally in September last year, Mr. Tiwari had announced that the BJP government would initiate the NRC process in Delhi and “take action against infiltrators”.

“I firmly believe that illegal migrants in Delhi are depriving locals of rights and opportunities whether these be related to Central government schemes such as the provision of housing, employment and health facilities,” he said.

“After the preparation of NRC, Delhi will change for the better and the people entitled to basic amenities of high standard will get them. All political parties should unite on the issue of NRC because it is a question of internal and economic security,” he said.