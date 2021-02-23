BJP asks why govt. silent about ₹26K cr. DJB scam

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta questioned the “silence” of the Aam Aadmi Party government on an alleged scam of ₹26,000 crore in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Addressing a public contact campaign near the R.K. Ashram metro station regarding the alleged scam on Monday, Mr. Gupta said the party would launch a mass movement against it soon.

“Though it is the duty of the DJB to provide water to the entire city, at least 30% of Delhiites are not getting drinking water while there is no sewerage system in 1,600 colonies,” he alleged.

“There is no information with the Kejriwal government or the DJB about the funds it gets from the Centre. Kejriwal is using this money for political and personal purposes on advertisements rather than actual work it is meant for,” he also alleged.