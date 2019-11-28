Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies brought with ill-intention of wooing voters: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday questioned the BJP’s motive behind introducing a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies and alleged that the legislation was brought with the “ill-intention” of wooing the people living in such areas of Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections due next year. Giving the slogan — ‘Jhase mein nahi aayenge Kejriwal ko jeetayenge’ (Will not come tricked, will make Kejriwal win), AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned the BJP’s intentions on bringing the Bill just before the Assembly elections.

“The Centre was sitting on the bill for the past four years even when we completed all formalities from our side (Delhi government) years ago and woke up right before the polls,” he told reporters.