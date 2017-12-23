Bill in Lok Sabha to protect slums

A Bill to provide three-year extension to a law that protects slums and some unauthorised constructions in the National Capital Region from punitive action till a framework for orderly arrangements are in place, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Bill, which was approved by the Cabinet last week, provides for extending the provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 for three years from January 1, 2018.

Punitive action

According to the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons, it aims to extend the validity of the Act to continue the protection to certain forms of unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from punitive action for a “limited period”, till December 31, 2020.