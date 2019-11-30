Bill an election gimmick, claims Congress

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the Capital was an “election gimmick” and that the BJP with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections was trying to “cheat” the people of Delhi.

It was not practically possible to complete the entire process in 180 days and the promise was being made only to attract voters, it said

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that nearly 40-45% of the colonies would not be regularised as they are located close to the reserved forest areas, the Yamuna floodplain or located near ASI protected monuments and that the regularisation of these colonies was barred according to a notification issued by the Centre on October 29.