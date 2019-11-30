Delhi

Bill an election gimmick, claims Congress

more-in

Party says it is not practically possible to complete the entire process in 180 days

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the Capital was an “election gimmick” and that the BJP with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections was trying to “cheat” the people of Delhi.

It was not practically possible to complete the entire process in 180 days and the promise was being made only to attract voters, it said

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that nearly 40-45% of the colonies would not be regularised as they are located close to the reserved forest areas, the Yamuna floodplain or located near ASI protected monuments and that the regularisation of these colonies was barred according to a notification issued by the Centre on October 29.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
state politics
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 1:05:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bill-an-election-gimmick-claims-congress/article30119535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY