Bill an assault on federal structure: Omar, Mufti

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha as “an assault on the federal structure”.

“It is another assault on the federal structure of the country. The successive Delhi governments have been asking for more powers and full Statehood. It is very unfortunate that instead of empowering the elected government of Delhi, the Centre has reduced the CM to a figurehead and the Delhi government to a disempowered one,” Mr. Abdullah told The Hindu.

Ms. Mufti also criticised the move. She said it isn’t just disempowering a political rival or the federal structure but disempowerment of popular vote. “Worse happened in J&K where people were not only stripped of their powers but also their identity. The collective humiliation continues,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

The Bill gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor over the local government in Delhi.