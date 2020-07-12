Bike-borne men loot ₹25 lakh

Two bike-borne men allegedly looted ₹25 lakh from a 31-year-old man after intercepting his vehicle near Shastri Nagar metro station, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Manish Verma, a resident of outer Delhi’s Nangloi, works at a packaging unit in Rohini Sector-3, they said.

The incident took place on July 10, when Mr. Verma was returning to office after collecting ₹25 lakh from a man in Kucha Ghasiram, the police said.

When he reached near Shastri Nagar metro station, two bike-borne men intercepted his vehicle, engaged him in a conversation. Before he could realise that he was looted, they managed to flee with the money, which was kept in a polythene bag inside the trunk of his scooter.

Soon after they left, he checked the trunk of his vehicle and realised that the bag was missing, a police officer said.

As per the instruction of his boss, Mr. Verma had gone to collect money from a person in Kucha Ghasiram, the officer said.

Case registered

On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered and efforts are on to trace the culprits, the police said, adding that CCTV camera footage are being scanned to identify the routes taken by the accused.