Bidhuri seeks extension of 1-day special session

Party to raise demolition of slums issue

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Saturday demanded extension of the one-day special session, to be held on September 14, to discuss various issues allegedly plaguing the city.

Mr. Bidhuri demanded that the session be held for five days so that issues, especially the resettlement of residents of slum clusters along railway tracks, be discussed.

“I have demanded from the Speaker and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that this session should be held for at least five days. BJP MLAs will seek to raise the matter of about 48,000 slums on railway land, prominently,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Over 50,000 houses have already been built for slum dwellers. The BJP will settle these slum dwellers in these vacant houses because the Central government has shared 50% of the expenditure of the construction,” he also said.