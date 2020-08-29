BBA student, minor held for selling snatched mobiles

Teenager helped in unlocking stolen phones and wiping data

A 19-year-old BBA student was arrested for selling snatched mobile phones, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Nitesh Sharma, a resident of Faridabad. A minor has also been apprehended, he added.

The police said that on March 16, a mobile phone was reported to be snatched by two bike-borne men in Malviya Nagar. During investigation, the mobile phone was put on surveillance and recently, it was found that a number was active on that phone, after which subscriber details were obtained and the person, who was using it in Rajasthan, was contacted.

The man said that he had purchased the phone from a mobile shop in Mewat, after which proprietor of the shop was contacted, who stated that he had purchased the phone on Cashify, a mobile selling application, adding that their office is in Gurugram.

The firm’s representative told police that they had purchased the phone from one Nitesh, the accused, and shared his details.

When the team apprehended Nitesh, he allegedly told the police that he was pursuing BBA from a private college in Faridabad and had come in contact with a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL) through OLX and they spoke online.

The JCL used to provide him snatched mobile phones and he would then sell them online after cracking the screen lock and deleting data. The minor was also apprehended, who allegedly told police that he had committed the snatching in March with the help of one Nagendra alias Nagi.

Nagengra was found to have been arrested in May.