Batla House encounter: HC spares Ariz Khan death penalty, awards life term

October 13, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Ariz Khan, convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case in which Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life, was spared the death penalty on Thursday after the Delhi High Court commuted the sentence handed by a trial court to life imprisonment.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma upheld the March 2021 judgment of the trial court convicting Khan of the police officer’s killing, but declined to confirm the capital punishment, saying that there was “nothing on record to attribute the fatal shot responsible for the death of the late Inspector to any particular accused”. Six days after five synchronised bomb explosions rocked the capital, killing 39 people and wounding 159, on September 19, 2008, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell raided a hideout of blast suspects at Batla House. Two suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists were killed in the operation while Sharma, an officer of the Special Cell, succumbed to bullet injuries. Khan and another alleged IM operative, Shahzad Ahmad, were also present at the hideout but had managed to escape.

Noting that the case does not fall under the category of a ‘rarest of rare case’, the court said rigorous imprisonment for life would be an appropriate sentence for Khan. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹1.15 lakh on Khan for all the offences, noting that he was not capable of paying a fine of ₹11 lakh imposed by the trial court.

The court noted that Khan, along with other persons, was an occupant of a flat at Batla House. Admittedly, the police had no prior information regarding Khan as he was neither a suspect nor a person being probed at that stage, it said. “We have already held that the testimony of the eyewitnesses, and other corroborating material establish the presence of the appellant [Khan] at the place of incident and the factum of his firing at the raiding party while fleeing from the spot,” the court said. “But it is pertinent to note that there is nothing on record to attribute the fatal shot responsible for the death of the late Inspector to any particular accused,” it added.

‘Rarest of rare crime’

Expressing shock at the verdict, the slain inspector’s wife said the order could affect the morale of the police personnel. Speaking to PTI, Maya Sharma said, “After a years-long legal battle, the trial court had awarded death penalty. It was proved that he was a threat to society. Then how could his death penalty be commuted?”