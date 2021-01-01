Delhi

Bar manager arrested for violating rules

A manager of a bar cum cafe was arrested for allegedly violating the directions of night curfew issued by the Delhi government in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Umesh Chand from Uttam Nagar. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police were patrolling in Kalkaji when at 2 a.m., they found that a bar cum cafe running in Eros Hotel, Nehru Place. They saw that customers were served hukkah and alcohol in the bar cum cafe — M House.

An officer said no one at the bar was following the guidelines of social distancing.

Chand could not produce the license of bar cum café when asked.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 12:58:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bar-manager-arrested-for-violating-rules/article33475652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY