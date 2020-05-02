Baijal reviews status of COVID-19 management in city

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of COVID-19 management in Delhi through video conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Delhi government and Delhi Police officers.

Secretary (Health) made a detailed presentation on the status of COVID-19 management in the city, presented detailed analysis of spatial distribution of COVID-19 cases, containment zones and ward wise mapping of red, orange and green zones.

“It was informed that recovery rate in Delhi is higher than the rest of the country and Delhi has conducted almost six times more tests than the national average per million population. The L-G directed all stakeholders for scaling up their efforts to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“L-G advised field officials to delineate containment zones properly to ensure their effective management, instructed field officials to adopt strict perimeter control measures, carry out active house-to-house surveillance and trace contacts extensively as per guidelines...He also advised narrowing down of containment zones into micro containment zones for effective management,” the statement said.

The Raj Niwas said that the L-G instructed the Health Department to develop an action plan to convert red zones into orange to green zones and handhold field machinery in maintaining the green zones. He also instructed that the steps required to augment testing capacity should be taken immediately. He also instructed for extensive testing as per guidelines and ensure faster results of tests in a time-bound manner. Mr. Baijal directed to provide protective gear to all frontline workers who are performing their duties at vulnerable places, especially the containment zones and hotspots