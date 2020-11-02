‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner complains against fundraiser

Delhi Police has received a complaint against Gaurav Wasan, who posted the video of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ and collected funds on behalf of the dhaba owner, alleging misappropriation of donations.

Kanta Prasad, owner of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, in his complaint said that Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public to donate money. The video went viral and financial help poured in. Wasan mentioned his mobile number and bank account details as the owner did not have the same. but, he never revealed transaction details.

A senior police officer said that they have received the complaint and the case is under investigation. The complainant has alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of funds.