Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained in New Delhi on March 22 as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two Ministers were taken away in police buses as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the area under section 144.

"I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in false cases, and now those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn't the murder of democracy, then what is?," Atishi posted on X.

At their protest at ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government and demanded the release of their leaders.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg — where the headquarters of both the parties are located — and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

The AAP's protest and the police response to it led to a massive traffic jam near the ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg during the morning rush hours. The roads leading to the ED office was also shut.

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

Following Mr. Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

"We demand immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the party. They (probe agencies) have not given any proof in court against Mr. Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls shows that the government is scared of the CM," said Shakuntala Pandey, a protestor.