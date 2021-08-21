Asthana hears out grievances of personnel at his first ‘Open House’

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana held his first “Open House” for redressal of grievances of police personnel at police Headquarters on Friday.

The police said over 40 personnel from the ranks of constable to ACP appeared before Mr. Asthana and shared their grievances, which mostly were related to issues of transfers, promotions, medical issues, increments, quarter allotment among others.

“The grievances were attended to and necessary instructions were issued,” said Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal.

On Thursday, during his field visit in Western zone, Mr. Asthana stressed on the need for image makeover by the way of change in attitude, introduction of latest technologies in policing and identification of skills of each policeman to bring about greater efficiency in policing.

During the interactive session, the officers also stressed on the need for improvement of wireless communication, giving financial power to SHOs, need for implementation of three shifts, separation of law and order and problems faced by the Investigating Officers in obtaining timely FSL results among other issues.