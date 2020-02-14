Assembly to meet next week for lawmakers to take oath

The newly-constituted Delhi Assembly is likely to meet for two days next week for lawmakers to take oath, said sources on Thursday.
The Assembly is likely to meet on February 18 and 19, they said. One of the senior-most legislators will be sworn-in as pro-tem speaker to oversee the oath process, they said. The term of the previous Assembly will end on February 22. The seventh Legislative Assembly of Delhi was constituted on Wednesday.
Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker in the sixth Legislative Assembly, is one of the senior-most lawmakers. On asking whether Mr. Goel will retain the post in the new Assembly, an Aam Aadmi Party functionary did not rule it out but said a decision has not been taken.
