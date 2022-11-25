‘Assassination plot’ on Kejriwal an old script by AAP, says BJP; Sisodia demands probe

November 25, 2022 11:35 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - New Delhi

A day after accusing the BJP of “hatching a conspiracy to assassinate” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday, November 25, 2022, demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Sisodia also alleged that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an “open threat”.

“His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Kejriwal responsble for AAP leader’s death: Manoj Tiwari

Reacting to the allegation, Mr. Tiwari said, “I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal’s safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal.” “Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal’s murder. I don’t know what is going on,” he added.

The BJP MP also alleged that Mr. Kejriwal and the AAP’s top leadership were responsible for the death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj.

“Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by AAP for MCD polls. But the ticket was sold to someone else which forced him to commit suicide. Forcing someone to commit suicide is like murdering the person,” Mr. Tiwari claimed and demanded a high-level probe into the death of Bhardwaj.

Mr. Sisodia on November 24, 2022, accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Mr. Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s involvement in it.