AAP alleges BJP conspiring to ‘kill CM’ after Manoj Tiwari says ‘worried about Kejriwal’s safety’

Delhi L-G takes note of Sisodia’s tweets, asks Police Commissioner to ensure such events don’t happen

November 25, 2022 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia campaigning for MCD election at Jahangirpuri area in north-west Delhi on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia campaigning for MCD election at Jahangirpuri area in north-west Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of conspiring to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The allegation was levelled following a comment by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who said AAP MLAs had been beaten up by the public and he was worried for the safety of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Tiwari, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote, “Worried for Kejriwalji’s safety as due to constant corruption, ticket selling, befriending a rapist in jail, and massages, AAP workers and public are angry. Their MLAs have been beaten up. Hope the same doesn’t happen with the CM. Only the court should punish.”

In response, Mr. Sisodia said the BJP is fearing its defeat in the elections in Gujarat and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “...The BJP is conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal. MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvindji and has finished the planning,” the Deputy CM tweeted. “AAP is not scared of its [BJP’s] cheap politics. Now, the public will respond to their hooliganism,” he added.

Following the controversy, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, took note of the tweets by Mr. Sisodia and other AAP leaders and asked Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure that such “eventuality, orchestrated, or otherwise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent”, Raj Niwas sources said.

