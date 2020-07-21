ASI attacked by robbers on highway in Alipur

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been injured after he was attacked allegedly by two armed men during a robbery attempt in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Monday morning, the police said.

In car with family

The incident happened at 6.30 a.m. when ASI Jagdish was going to a relative’s house in Delhi in his car with his wife and a one and half year old child. After driving some distance from their home, the ASI stopped the car on the roadside and was waiting for another family member.

This is when two men came to the spot and pointed a gun at the ASI, who was not in the police uniform, and asked him to come out of the vehicle with other occupants. The ASI tried to snatch their pistol when a scuffle broke out between them. The duo attacked him with bricks and pistol butt. Mr. Jagdish sustained injuries on his head, nose and face. "The ASI fought back and soon the local's locals and caught the miscreants. A team came to the spot and took the accused men to a local police station, " said a senior officer.

“The arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Deepak. A case has been registered against them,” added the officer.