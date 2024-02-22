As if Lord Krishna spoke through CJI: Kejriwal on mayoral poll order by SC

February 22, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying it seemed as if Lord Krishna was present there to put an end to the BJP’s adharma and spoke through the Chief Justice of India.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal recited a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, saying Lord Krishna had told the entire creation through Arjuna in the battle of Kurukshetra that he reincarnates himself whenever unrighteousness crosses all limits and tramples on righteousness.

“It was a different atmosphere in the Supreme Court yesterday [Tuesday], it felt like Lord Krishna was right there, speaking through the medium of the Chief Justice of India,” said Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) .

Reacting to his remarks, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal has “lost his balance” and is frustrated due to a visible wave in favour of BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

“It is extremely surprising to witness Arvind Kejriwal mentioning verses from the Bhagavad Gita today. I hope that the Chief Minister will also read those verses of the Bhagavad Gita where Lord Krishna explains that humans have to face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

The Supreme Court had overturned the result of the mayoral poll, in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner. It declared AAP-Congress alliance nominee Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had expressed displeasure over the way the poll was conducted and told Returning Officer Anil Masih that he could be prosecuted. Mr. Masih allegedly put ‘X’ marks on ballot papers that were captured on CCTV camera.

Mr. Kejriwal said it was God’s intention to bring the “real face of the BJP in front of everyone” and prove that it “rigs an election” whenever it does not win.

‘BJP can be defeated’

“God’s message is that I am here. The BJP was doing adharma, but it won’t be allowed now. God has shown that if the BJP can lose the mayoral poll, then it can lose the country’s election too,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the mayoral poll and the recent parliamentary election in Pakistan, he said the BJP’s official tampered with votes and defeated the person who won with a huge margin, and the same thing happened in Pakistan. “These people made our country Pakistan. Whatever this country had achieved with great hard work in 75 years, with one stroke they destroyed everything,” he said.