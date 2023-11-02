HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED demanding withdrawal of summons issued to him in Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi CM claims the notice sent to him by the Enforcement Directorate is 'illegal, politically motivated'.

November 02, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. File photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, November 2, 2023, demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The probe agency will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am.

Also read: ED raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises in money laundering case

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the ED or not.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Mr. Kejriwal has termed it as "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Mr. Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.

Meanwhile, In anticipation of protests by the AAP workers, multiple layers of barricades have been put up at the ED office on the Tughlaq Road. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed, an official said.

Related Topics

money laundering / law enforcement / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.