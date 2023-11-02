HamberMenu
ED raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s premises in money laundering case

The premises of the Minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, official sources said

November 02, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security personnel stand guard outside the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand during a raid by Enforcement Directorate officials in New Delhi on November 2, 2023.

Security personnel stand guard outside the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand during a raid by Enforcement Directorate officials in New Delhi on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (November 2) raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the Minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

Mr. Anand, 57, is the Minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

investigation / money laundering / Delhi

