April 10, 2024 09:26 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 10 appealed to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court declined to quash his arrest. The petition is likely to be mentioned in the morning for urgent listing.

On April 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Mr. Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged Excise policy scam, challenging his arrest.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pronouncing the order said the national AAP convenor’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate cannot be termed as ‘illegal’. “The court is of the view that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of legal provisions. The remand can’t be held to be illegal,” said Justice Sharma while delivering the verdict.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody in the case. He questioned the “timing” of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Mr. Kejriwal cannot claim “immunity” from arrest on the grounds of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an “aam aadmi”.