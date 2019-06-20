Delhi

Arms supplier, accomplice arrested

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The man from whom he used to procure the weapons has also been arrested.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Parvez, a resident of Jasola village, and Iqbal, a resident of UP’s Hapur. A total of five pistols and 30 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

Parvez was convicted in a murder case registered at Kalkaji police station in 2008 and after being released from jail, he started supplying weapons.

