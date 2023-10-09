HamberMenu
Area residents object to ‘illegal’ sale of Ayodhya mosque

October 09, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - New Delhi 

October 09, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - New Delhi

Ziya Us Salam
Ziya Us Salam
Ayodhya residents submitting memorandum to the District Magistrate.

Ayodhya residents submitting memorandum to the District Magistrate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Panji Tola in Ayodhya have objected to the sale agreement allegedly signed by the caretaker of the age-old Badr Masjid – close to the temple site – with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and approached the District Magistrate to cancel the deed. The complaint states that the mosque is a Waqf property under the U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board and cannot be sold by anyone.

Raees Ahmed, the caretaker, signed a sale agreement for a sum of ₹30 lakh on September 1 and an advance of ₹15 lakh was allegedly accepted as part of the sale deed. The Hindu is in possession of a copy.

The complainants have also written regarding the “illegal transfer of Waqf property comprising a mosque registered with the U.P. Sunni Waqf Board” to the Assistant Survey Waqf Commissioner in Ayodhya besides the State Waqf Board.

Mr. Ahmed, on his part, admitted to signing the agreement in a written statement to the local police station but claimed that it was done to shift the mosque to another location in Ayodhya, much like the Babri Masjid.

Earlier this year, a portion of the mosque was razed as part of road-widening exercise. The mosque, however, continued with daily prayers in the remaining portion.

Azam Qadri, the main complainant and the president of Anjuman Muhafiz Masajid wa Makabir, a local committee formed to save Waqf properties in Ayodhya, led the delegation that met Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar earlier this week.

“We have received the complaint but it is a private agreement between the caretaker and the Trust. We will conduct a probe,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu. Additional District Magistrate (Enforcement) Amit Singh has been handed over the probe.

The latest controversy comes amid allegations that many Waqf properties are sold on the sly for commercial purposes or given on rent for activities not in consonance with the aims of the Waqf Act.

