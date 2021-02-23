Delhi

AQI to improve today

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Monday, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

“Marginal improvement in ventilation index is forecasted for Tuesday. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category,” said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR. The AQI of Delhi was 288 on Monday. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 296 and 290.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

