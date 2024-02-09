GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amitabh Mattoo appointed Dean of SIS, JNU

February 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has appointed Professor Amitabh Mattoo as the new Dean of its prestigious School of International Studies (SIS).

Before being made Dean, Mr. Mattoo was Chair of the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament at SIS. Also a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu, Mr. Mattoo is the only Padma Shri awardee currently on the rolls of JNU.

Speaking to The Hindu after his appointment, Mr. Mattoo said that at a time when the Delhi-NCR region has seen a mushrooming of think tanks on foreign policy and security, he will work towards the SIS “reasserting itself and reclaiming its place as Asia’s finest centre of knowledge production on international relations”.

“The School will produce monthly policy briefs and provide exclusive media backgrounders to showcase its expertise, starting off by inviting one of its distinguished alumni, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, to deliver the Pandit Hridya Nath Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series later this month,” Mr. Mattoo said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also an alumni of SIS, will be invited to the lecture, Mr. Mattoo added.

In October, the SIS is planning an academic conference of global thought leaders on the non-Western traditions of international relations, which is aimed at showcasing the Indian approach to the subject, said Mr. Mattoo.

Established in 1955 as the Indian School of International Studies, SIS was merged with JNU in 1969 as one of its founding institutions dedicated to to the study of foreign policy, diplomacy, security and international relations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.