Amit Shah to meet Delhi BJP unit, municipal polls likely on agenda

Meanwhile the cash-strapped municipalities on an inauguration spree

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet senior leaders from the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the coming days. According to sources, the evolving situation around the municipal polls was “more than likely” to be on the agenda. The Bill regarding the unification of the North, East and South municipal corporations could also be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources added, the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel made a presentation to the senior BJP leadership regarding the administrative affairs of the Union Territories (UTs) under his jurisdiction last week at the party’s state headquarters at Pant Marg. In his presentation he is also learnt to have highlighted his achievements as the Administrator of these UTs.

“Most members of the party’s state leadership are convinced that Mr. Patel is the only person who can help lay the foundation of an efficient Delhi Model much better than the one laid by the AAP in Delhi,” a party source said.

These developments come at a moment when the cash-strapped municipalities, expected to be dissolved in the month of May, are on an inauguration spree under the watchful eyes of the BJP’s national leadership.

Inauguration spree

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, foreign delegates from 27 countries – including Turkey, Malaysia and France – visited the Bharat Darshan – a prized project of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The park’s inauguration, in late December, last year, also saw Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest. When asked about whether the inauguration of projects led by senior ministers as chief guests was a poll-based strategy, SDMC Mukesh Suryan denied the notion.

He said, “We wanted to show the kind of work that we produce to our senior leaders. There is no election angle to this. We have two more school kitchens that will be inaugurated this week, by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. Every ruling party wants to showcase its work.”