‘Allow policemen to return to city for duty’

Delhi Police on Monday wrote to its counterparts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to allow its personnel living in these States to travel to the Capital for duty.

The letter was written on Monday by Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander to the DGPs of the three States. A number of Delhi Police personnel, residing in adjoining districts of Delhi-NCR, commute daily for duty, the letter read. It has been observed that at some places in NCR, they are not allowed to come to Delhi, it added.

“In the fight against COVID-19, Delhi Police cannot afford to lose manpower. It is, therefore, requested that these Delhi Police personnel should be permitted to come to the city for duty,” it stated.

A place to stay

Last week, Delhi Police identified 57 locations to accommodate its personnel who are deputed in sensitive areas.

A letter had been written in this regard by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) Robin Hibu to all the Deputy Commissioners, Special Commissioners and Joint Commissioners. Police personnel whose houses are in COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi can also stay at the identified locations.

The details of these locations are available with the Deputy Commissioners in all the districts of Delhi.