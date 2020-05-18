The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi, U.P. and Haryana governments on a lawyers’ body plea to allow advocates to move in and out of the Capital for their work. The plea by the Delhi High Court Bar Association has been posted for hearing on May 20. The HC also took note of the Haryana government’s stand that it has included ‘advocates’ as a category to whom weekly movement passes would be issued online.
Allow advocates to move in and out of city: plea
Response sought from Centre, Delhi govt.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story