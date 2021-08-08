All weekly markets to open from tomorrow

Vaccine stock in city to last eight days

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that weekly markets would be allowed to open from the coming week. “Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened [SIC],” he tweeted.

Delhi BJP leaders had staged a demonstration near Mr. Kejriwal's residence on Friday, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry on Saturday urged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow malls and markets to operate till 10 p.m. These markets are presently allowed to operate only till 8 p.m.

Number of doses

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city is likely to last for eight days — the highest in at least a month, as per government data.

There are 5,05,810 doses of Covishield and 3,75,510 doses of Covaxin. A total of 83,833 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Friday, less compared to 90,129 doses on Thursday, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Till now, 1,05,59,669 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, as per the bulletin.

The city reported 72 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, taking the total to 14,36,695. There was only one death, pushing the toll to 25,066. A total of 73,681 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.10%.

Of the total cases, 14,11,064 people have recovered and there are only 565 active cases in the city.

Next sero survey

The Delhi government is yet to fix the date for the next serological survey, said officials. The last such survey was held in April, but the sample collection could not reach the target due to the surge in cases.

The report of the survey was submitted to the Delhi government in June, which recommended another such survey to be conducted in June end or early July.