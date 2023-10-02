HamberMenu
Ajay Maken appointed new treasurer of Congress, replaces Pawan Kumar Bansal

Considered a close confidant of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Maken was without any post since resigning as party General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago

October 02, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
A file photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken

A file photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new party treasurer, replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Mr. Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

"The Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," the statement further said.

Eyebrows raised

While Mr. Bansal's sudden departure from the key Congress post has raised eyebrows, sources said the former Union Minister was not attending office as he was reportedly peeved from the time that the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) was reconstituted under Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency.

Sources add that Mr. Bansal, who was a permanent invitee to the CWC prior to his appointment as treasurer, was again made a permanent invitee by Mr. Kharge while equating him with many juniors in the party.

They add that the office of treasurer was "undermined" in the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party, while appointing him as a permanent invitee to the CWC.

Mr. Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Mr. Ahmed Patel. He held the position for almost three years.

Gratitude to party leadership

Mr. Maken thanked the Congress leadership for his new assignment and said he would perform his new role with honesty and dedication as a custodian of their contributions.

In a post on social media site X, he said: "I am currently in Raipur attending the screening committee meeting. I have been informed of my appointment as the treasurer of Congress. This is indeed a significant responsibility."

"I wish to extend my gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal for placing their trust in me. I assure both my leaders and the workers of our party that as a custodian of their contributions, I will work with the utmost diligence, honesty, and dedication," Mr. Maken added.

