Active COVID-19 cases fall by 49% this month

As many as 1,025 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,28,389, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday. Also, 32 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 3,777.

Of the total cases, 1,10,931 people have recovered and there are 13,681 active cases.

On June 23, the new cases had almost touched 4,000 – highest so far – and since then the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the last eight days.

Though the number of cases is less on Friday, of the total 19,138 tests done in the past 24 hours, 72.1% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity compared to RT PCR tests.

The active cases have been decreasing since July 1 and it has slumped from 27,007 on July 1 by 49.34% to reach 13,681 on Friday. Moreover, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been decreasing.

On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased to 3,210 on Friday. In the same period, the number of COVID-19 positive people on home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 to 7,778 . Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 5.3% on Friday. The number of containment zones has increased to 702 compared to 461 on June 22.