Action against policeman for leaking clip of encounter

The Delhi police on Monday said they have failed to trace criminals who managed to escape in their car after firing at police personnel outside Akshardham metro station in East Delhi, adding that a policeman has been sent to district lines for leaking the CCTV footage of the encounter.
A footage of the encounter has gone viral on social media where two policemen are seen running towards a white sedan, but the driver speeds away. Another armed policeman is also running towards the car in the clip.
“Police teams are working in the case. The suspects will be held soon,” said a police officer. The police had laid a trap. The white sedan was signalled to stop but the criminals managed to escape after firing at the police. The police also retaliated and fired a shot at the criminals.
