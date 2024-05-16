GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Act against parties registering voters for post-poll benefits, poll body tells Delhi Police

Published - May 16, 2024 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Electoral Office in Delhi wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging the police force to take “strict action” against any political party and its workers found to be indulging in the registration of voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes, officials at the poll body’s office said on Wednesday.

In the letter dated May 11, the poll body asked Mr. Arora to sensitise officers on the field as well as the district police to be “proactive and more vigilant” in curbing such unlawful activities. The letter was sent after the poll body’s Delhi office received complaints regarding certain political parties registering voters for post-election schemes under the garb of conducting surveys.

Voters were being asked to fill up forms manually or digitally to get the so-called benefits of these prospective schemes, the letter said.

“Complaints are being received against some political parties and their workers for registering the individuals for beneficiary-oriented schemes and distributing guarantee cards in the form of pamphlets giving details of prospective individual benefits along with an attached form asking for details of voters such as name, age, address, mobile number, booth number, constituency name and number,” read the letter issued by the Delhi Chief Clectoral Officer’s office to Mr. Arora.

Action is being undertaken by the authorities in the matter, added the poll body. “While action is being taken by the returning officers against such violations, you [Mr. Arora) are also requested to direct and sensitise the field functionaries and district police to be proactive and more vigilant to curb such unlawful activities, if any, in the area of their respective jurisdiction,” the letter said.

All Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing election on May 25.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.