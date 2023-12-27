Act against encroachers in Chandni Chowk area: HC to authorities 

December 27, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city police and the civic body to ensure strict vigil and action on day-to-day basis against encroachers in the Chandni Chowk area.

The High Court’s order came on December 20 on a petition filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, seeking directions to ensure that no squatting and hawking activities are carried on the spots where such activities are prohibited.

The court said the authorities must comply with the decision of a Special Task Force (STF), comprising officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the police, in this regard.

It added that the MCD’s Assistant Commissioner concerned and the SHOs of Lahori Gate and Kotwali police stations shall be held responsible if encroachments are not removed or reoccur.

“We dispose of this writ petition with a direction that the respondents shall strictly adhere to the actions to be undertaken as decided by the STF in its minutes dated December 7, 2023 and non-compliance thereof shall be viewed seriously by this court,” the order said. It noted that pursuant to its directions, the STF held a meeting to discuss issues regarding continuous action against illegal vending and encroachment in no-hawking areas.

The court noted that it was decided that the authorities shall take various measures in this regard, including joint encroachment removal drives on a regular basis besides continued vigil.

It added that a decision was also taken by the STF to provide sufficient number of police personnel for encroachment removal drives and to prevent its recurrence, and also hold regular review meetings every quarter.

“We are of the considered opinion that the SHO of the police station concerned as also the Assistant Commissioner of the MCD zone concerned shall be personally responsible to ensure that the directions, as formulated by the STF in its minutes dated December 7, 2023, shall be scrupulously followed and implemented by the local authorities,” the court said.