AAP protests Centre’s move to export vaccine

Party said shots must be first made available free to all Indian citizens

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday protested near the BJP HQ against the Centre’s decision to export COVID-19 vaccine and demanded that the drug should be first made available free of cost to all Indian citizens.

“The COVID-19 vaccine was not created in BJP HQ. This vaccine has been made by Indian scientists. Today, the number of cases in India is among the highest in the world due to which we are being defamed. People are losing their jobs and lives, and what exactly is our government doing? They are planning to export the vaccine to 68 countries only for the Prime Minister to gain applause,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The party said that AAP workers were stopped before reaching the BJP HQ by Delhi police. “Citizens 18-45 years old, people like me, who have to leave their homes daily, have to travel for work using different modes of transport to earn a living, our economy is running due to the contribution of each of us, we go out every single day, meet different people, come back home and may pose a threat to them as spreaders,” he added.