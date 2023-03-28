AAP plans to introduce proposals to help traders in MCD special meeting

March 28, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it plans to introduce proposals to bring relief to city traders and the business community during a special meeting of the civic body to discuss budget on March 28.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party was taking steps to relieve the suffering of the city merchants who have been exploited by the BJP-led MCD for the past 15 years. First, the MCD aims to stop the practice of sealing and make the MCD speak in favour of the traders.

“Instead of opposing the stand of traders, as was the case with the MCD lawyers in the past, the lawyers will now support them. We will also stop sending them further notices and stop harassing them,” Mr. Pathak said. He added that another proposal aims to prevent any action against those who have received notices in the name of conversion charges and that no further notice of any kind will be sent to any local shopping centres or commercial shopping centres of Delhi.

Leader of the House in the MCD Mukesh Kumar Goyal said that the proposals being presented will fulfill the guarantees made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had promised relief for businesses by removing conversion charges, parking charges, etc. during the election.