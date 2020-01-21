AAP MLA Surender Singh resigns from party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied the party ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, on Tuesday said that he has resigned from the party.
Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, “Today, I’m sad and I’m giving my resignation letter from Aam Aadmi Party.”
After being denied the ticket, he had said that he will contest the election either as an independent or from a political party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.