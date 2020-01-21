Delhi

AAP MLA Surender Singh resigns from party

File photo of Surender Singh

File photo of Surender Singh   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

He was denied ticket for the upcoming Delhi elections.

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied the party ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, on Tuesday said that he has resigned from the party.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, “Today, I’m sad and I’m giving my resignation letter from Aam Aadmi Party.”

After being denied the ticket, he had said that he will contest the election either as an independent or from a political party.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 2:49:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-mla-surender-singh-resigns-from-party/article30614297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY