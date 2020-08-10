AAP gears up for civic body elections

The Aam Admi Party’s Delhi unit is being reorganised from top to bottom in preparation for the municipal corporation elections, to be held in 2022, said party convener Gopal Rai on Sunday.

Mr. Rai announced appointments of district in-charge, district communications in-charge, and 70 assembly observers. The restructuring has been taking place for the last week and is expected to be completed by August 20, Mr. Rai said, adding that priority was being given to party leaders who had helped out during the Assembly elections and in the pandemic.

In the next phases of the reorganisation, the party will appoint another 70 Assembly in-charge and 272 ward in-charge party members, Mr. Rai said.