AAP gave candidates ₹3.14 cr. for Delhi Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party, which swept the Delhi Assembly elections in February with 62 out of 70 seats, gave its candidates a total of ₹3.14 crore for poll expenditure.

Poll expenditure

This amounted from ₹7,100 for Madipur candidate Girish Soni to ₹27.63 lakh for Minister Gopal Rai for Babarpur constituency, according to an election expenditure statement submitted to the Election Commission.

In its part election expenditure statement, which was published on the EC website on Wednesday, the party declared that it made payments of ₹3,14,43,764 to candidates for the 70 seats between January 1 and February 11.

This statement does not include the amount spent by the party itself, but covers the lump sum payments made to candidates through cash, cheque, demand draft or fund transfer.

Among the payments made by the party were ₹21.22 lakh for Delhi Assembly Speaker and then-Shahdara candidate Ram Niwas Goel, ₹20 lakh each for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for Patparganj constituency and winning candidate from Kalkaji Atishi and ₹15 lakh for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his New Delhi constituency. The party gave Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan ₹38,720 for the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which failed to secure a single seat in the Delhi Assembly for a second consecutive term, declared that it gave 64 of its candidates ₹12.25 crore in total.

Per candidate

The amounts ranged from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh per candidate, according to the part election expenditure statement published on Tuesday.

The party had contested 66 seats, with the remaining four being contested by the Rashtriya Janata Dal in alliance with the Congress.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared in its statement that was also published on Tuesday that it gave its three candidates for Wazirpur, Badarpur and Karawal Nagar seats a total of ₹1.69 lakh.