AAP continues attack on BJP over power subsidy

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday continued its attack on the BJP over a statement by its MP Vijay Goel who, during a recent interview, said that the BJP would end Delhi’s electricity subsidy if it comes to power. AAP MP Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and asked what was the “secret deal” between BJP leaders and electricity companies.

“Why does the BJP want to end the decision to provide up to 200 units of free electricity in Delhi? Why do you want to end the relief given to the people of Delhi by eliminating half price rebate up to 400 units?” Mr. Singh asked. “Please make public the secret deal between the leaders of the BJP and the power companies,” he said.

Mr. Singh also asked the Minister whether the BJP will end the relief, which the people are getting and “increase” electricity rates in Delhi like other BJP-ruled States. “If not, then when will the electricity be free up to 200 units in BJP ruled States?” he asked.

2 more join AAP

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, former IAS officer Z.U. Siddiqui, former Congress councillor and spokesperson Anil Gautam joined AAP in the presence of party Delhi convener Gopal Rai, the party said.

Addressing media, Mr. Rai said that Mr. Siddiqui had held various posts in Delhi government such as SDM, Assistant Commissioner Food and Supply Department, Deputy Commissioner MCD, among others.

“At the same time, Mr. Siddiqui has also held senior posts such as of Director and Secretary of Information and Publicity, and Secretary of Goa Human Rights Commission,” said Mr. Rai.