AAP, BJP spar over regularising sanitation workers

The AAP on Saturday demanded that the BJP-governed North civic body regularise all sanitation workers, instead of regularising only a handful.

"North MCD’s Standing Committee has slyly proposed the regularisation of only a handful of Karamcharis. While on ground, there are almost 7000 such employees hoping to get regularised. But BJP is misleading the people and their own MCD employees, conspiring to financially and mentally weaken them. This new proposal is another move exposing this BJP’s narrow mindedness and it is [a] plot to weaken the Valmiki community," AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said.

“We staunchly condemn this action by the BJP and demand an indiscriminate, scam-free regularisation of all employees. All those suffering at the hands of the BJP-led MCD have the Aam Aadmi Party’s unwavering support,” said Ms. Birla, adding that the BJP took no action despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pushing for regularisation of sanitation workers in the special session of the Assembly in 2018.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that all sanitation workers, who started working before 2003 are being regularised by NDMC and the process will be completed by mid 2022. He alleged that the workers’ salaries were repeatedly delayed as AAP had been “holding municipal funds for 7 years” and that the workers were well aware of it.