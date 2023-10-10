HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP, BJP spar on stubble burning, blame each other’s govts. in Punjab, Haryana

AAP seeks Haryana CM’s resignation; BJP says over 60% north India’s cases in Punjab

October 10, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Meteorological factors and pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste cause air quality levels to plummet in Delhi and neighbouring States during winter.

Meteorological factors and pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste cause air quality levels to plummet in Delhi and neighbouring States during winter. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s resignation over the “threefold rise” in the number of stubble burning cases in the State over the last year. AAP said the Haryana government had no solution for the problem.

Hitting back, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party accused AAP of lying to cover up the rising instances of stubble burning under its own government in Punjab.

Stubble burning has been a contentious issue between the AAP and the BJP governments for many years now. Meteorological factors and pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste cause air quality levels to plummet in Delhi and neighbouring States during winter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Haryana vice-president Anurag Dhanda said stubble burning cases have been on the rise in the State, with 62 reported in 2021, 80 in 2022 and 277 in 2023 so far.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said many areas falling in BJP-ruled States, including Meerut, Hapur, Sonipat, Surat, Gandhinagar, and Gorakhpur, are on the list of the 100 most polluted cities in the world.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said as per a recent study on instances of burning crop residue, a total of 1,565 cases were recorded from September 15 to October 8 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

“Of these, 969 cases, or 62% of the total residual burning events, have been reported from Punjab alone. Priyanka Kakkar has tried to mislead Delhiites to save her party’s Punjab government from the responsibility of polluting the air of north India,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / Punjab / Haryana / pollution / air pollution / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.