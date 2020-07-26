AAP attacks proposal to introduce new taxes in BJP-run south Delhi Municipal Corporation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the BJP over the proposal for four new taxes set to be introduced at a meeting of the House of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday.
While people were suffering from an economic crisis as a consequence of the COVID-19, the BJP’s plans to increase four types of taxes was “unfortunate” and a betrayal of the people of Delhi, said AAP spokesperson Gopal Rai.
Among the taxes proposed included a professional tax, which would be levied on doctors, engineers, architects and others, a tax on unauthorised colonies, a property transfer tax, to do with transfer of properties, and increase in the electricity tax, Mr. Rai said.
These taxes were proposed in the budget of the corporation earlier and had been accepted by the standing committee as a means of increasing the civic bodies revenue. They would be implemented only after the approval of the House.
On Monday, in the House the AAP’s councillors would raise their voice against these proposals and not allow them to be passed, said Mr. Rai.
