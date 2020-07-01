AAP leaders protest hike in fuel prices, detained

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a nationwide protest against hike in fuel prices. Senior leaders and volunteers gathered at the party’s HQ at ITO and walked towards the BJP HQ but were detained by the police.
AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai slammed the police for detaining the “peaceful” protesters. “In the past 21 days, the Centre has been continuously increasing fuel prices across India. This is leading to price rise of essential commodities. Fuel prices should be rolled back immediately,” he said.
“At present, excise duty on petrol is ₹32.98 per litre and on diesel ₹31.83 per litre. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, the excise duty was ₹9.48 per litre on petrol and ₹3.56 per litre on diesel,” Mr. Rai added.
Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the COVID-19 outbreak had devastated the nation as thousands have lost their jobs, and the BJP government has “ravaged their remaining savings” by increasing fuel prices.
Reacting to the protest, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said that AAP violated social distancing norms during the protest, which can weaken the fight against COVID-19. “VAT on petrol and diesel was increased significantly during the lockdown by the Delhi government. VAT on petrol was increased from 27% to 30% and diesel was also increased from 16.75% to 30%,” Mr. Gupta said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath