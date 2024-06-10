GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

AAP accuses Haryana's BJP govt of negative politics, stopping Delhi's water supply

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water

Published - June 10, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A tanker seen fill drinking water from a Delhi Jal Board filling station in Janakpuri, to supply various residents in West Delhi. File.

A tanker seen fill drinking water from a Delhi Jal Board filling station in Janakpuri, to supply various residents in West Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

AAP on June 10 again accused the BJP government in Haryana of negative politics and stopping water supply in the Yamuna, leading to a severe shortage in the national capital.

Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, claimed during a press conference that 137 cusecs released by Himachal Pradesh following a Supreme Court order had yet to reach Delhi.

The BJP government in Haryana has not only stopped Delhi's water from Himachal Pradesh but also reduced the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs, according to an agreement between the two states, by 200 cusecs, she claimed.

Ms. Kakkar said the Delhi government will put all these issues before the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on Monday.

The Supreme Court on June 6 directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate the flow of this water so that it reaches the national capital.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Ms. Kakkar also hit out at Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, saying he could have negotiated and asked Haryana to release the water but he did not.

The BJP has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue.

Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / drinking water / water / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.