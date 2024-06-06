Delhi water crisis: SC directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate the flow towards capital

The Supreme Court on June 6 ordered the release of 137 cusecs of surplus water from upstream Himachal Pradesh through Hathnikund barrage in Haryana to Wazirabad barrage to quench Delhi’s drinking water crisis

The court said prior information should be given to Haryana about the release of the water.

The water should be released on June 7 itself, the court ordered.

The court ordered compliance reports to be filed before it on Monday.

Haryana however, objected, claiming that Himachal Pradesh did not have 137 cusecs to spare, and that Haryana itself is going through a water crisis. However Himachal Pradesh assured it had 137 cusecs of water to share with Delhi.

Delhi alleged Haryana was “playing politics” with the capital’s drinking water crisis.

A Vacation Bench of Justices PK Mishra and KV Viswanathan said the Upper Yamuna River Water Board and Haryana could measure the water released from Himachal Pradesh to see if the quantity was really 137 cusecs.