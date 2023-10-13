HamberMenu
Walk through floral clouds at Swiss Embassy

Swiss floral designer-cum-artist Philipp Von Arx is in Delhi to showcase his flower installations that celebrate art and sustainability

October 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu
Floral clouds by Swiss artist Philipp Van Arx

Floral clouds by Swiss artist Philipp Van Arx | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The orange and yellow genda phool (marigolds) are in bloom and floral artist Philipp Von Arx from Switzerland, is working with 320 kilogram of the flower for a special immersive exhibition in the city, where visitors can walk through colourful, dreamlike floating clouds

“Flowers represent a multitude of emotions and feelings; to me they signify hopes and dreams,” he says, about his show of floral clouds titled ‘SwitzerlandIndia in Bloom’ which goes live at the Swiss Embassy on Friday night (October 13).

The renowned floral artist from Olten, living in Zurich, chose marigolds for his artwork because, he says, the flower holds a special place in all Indian festivals and ceremonies. “It is the best choice for celebrating friendships”.

Floral artist and designer Philipp Von Arx from Switzerland

Floral artist and designer Philipp Von Arx from Switzerland | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Using local flowers, the 41-year-old artist has blended Indian artistry with Swiss precision, as a tribute to 75 years of Indo-Swiss bilateral ties. The exhibition will stay for two days (October 13 and 14), as part of the annual Swiss Art Festival. Since this year’s theme is sustainability, once the event is over, the flowers will be recycled by social enterprise HelpUsGreen (known for its flower cycling technology to turn temple waste into scented products.

A team of a dozen Indian floral and bamboo artists have been working over the week with Philipp and his team of floral designers to create an aesthetic experience for the guests. Made with marigolds and 15 other varieties of flowers, all procured locally, the asymmetric designs in colour gradations with an interplay of warm lights and coupled with the scent of flowers will add to the ephemeral experience of walking through clouds.

Floral clouds by Philipp Von Arx

Floral clouds by Philipp Von Arx | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Enriching friendships float on clouds of happiness, says Philipp. The thought inspired his idea for the exhibition that will have 20 large and several numerous floral clouds measuring two to 11 metres and weighing 30 to 120 kilogram, dotting the pathways from the main entry of the building to the central garden and atrium. For executing the mesmerising craftsmanship, more than 3,000 kilogram of flowers have been ordered.

Other flowers used in the decorations include 9,600 stems of deep pink carnations, 2,400 stems of pink dracena, 1,800 stems of orange gladiolus, 1,200 stems of pink mokhara and pink anthurium each, besides 960 stems of green mostera leaf, 600 stems of palm leaves and 120 stems of green date branches.

The art installation is only for the moment as flowers wither and Philipp wants to ensure a magical feeling. “Visitors will leave with a nice memory of intense colours, no grey clouds,” he says, and hopes the decorative installations will help to develop new connections and new perspectives.

Art installation by Philipp Von Arx

Art installation by Philipp Von Arx | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Floral art is a portal for limitless imagination and the language of flower can be seen in the art created, says Philipp, winner of the 2003 World Professional Floral Championship. Belonging to a family known for its flower business since 1802, he says, flowers always inspired his creative mind. “Every challenging project steps up my creativity,” he smiles, keenly awaiting for the guests to step on to the sensory journey at the Embassy tonight. “It will be a gorgeous one,” he promises.

