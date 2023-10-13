October 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The orange and yellow genda phool (marigolds) are in bloom and floral artist Philipp Von Arx from Switzerland, is working with 320 kilogram of the flower for a special immersive exhibition in the city, where visitors can walk through colourful, dreamlike floating clouds

“Flowers represent a multitude of emotions and feelings; to me they signify hopes and dreams,” he says, about his show of floral clouds titled ‘SwitzerlandIndia in Bloom’ which goes live at the Swiss Embassy on Friday night (October 13).

The renowned floral artist from Olten, living in Zurich, chose marigolds for his artwork because, he says, the flower holds a special place in all Indian festivals and ceremonies. “It is the best choice for celebrating friendships”.

Using local flowers, the 41-year-old artist has blended Indian artistry with Swiss precision, as a tribute to 75 years of Indo-Swiss bilateral ties. The exhibition will stay for two days (October 13 and 14), as part of the annual Swiss Art Festival. Since this year’s theme is sustainability, once the event is over, the flowers will be recycled by social enterprise HelpUsGreen (known for its flower cycling technology to turn temple waste into scented products.

A team of a dozen Indian floral and bamboo artists have been working over the week with Philipp and his team of floral designers to create an aesthetic experience for the guests. Made with marigolds and 15 other varieties of flowers, all procured locally, the asymmetric designs in colour gradations with an interplay of warm lights and coupled with the scent of flowers will add to the ephemeral experience of walking through clouds.

Enriching friendships float on clouds of happiness, says Philipp. The thought inspired his idea for the exhibition that will have 20 large and several numerous floral clouds measuring two to 11 metres and weighing 30 to 120 kilogram, dotting the pathways from the main entry of the building to the central garden and atrium. For executing the mesmerising craftsmanship, more than 3,000 kilogram of flowers have been ordered.

Other flowers used in the decorations include 9,600 stems of deep pink carnations, 2,400 stems of pink dracena, 1,800 stems of orange gladiolus, 1,200 stems of pink mokhara and pink anthurium each, besides 960 stems of green mostera leaf, 600 stems of palm leaves and 120 stems of green date branches.

The art installation is only for the moment as flowers wither and Philipp wants to ensure a magical feeling. “Visitors will leave with a nice memory of intense colours, no grey clouds,” he says, and hopes the decorative installations will help to develop new connections and new perspectives.

Floral art is a portal for limitless imagination and the language of flower can be seen in the art created, says Philipp, winner of the 2003 World Professional Floral Championship. Belonging to a family known for its flower business since 1802, he says, flowers always inspired his creative mind. “Every challenging project steps up my creativity,” he smiles, keenly awaiting for the guests to step on to the sensory journey at the Embassy tonight. “It will be a gorgeous one,” he promises.